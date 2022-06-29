MPCC offering robotics classes at 3 campuses

Mid-Plains Community College is offering several opportunities to take a robotics class this summer. Openings are available at MPCC campuses in McCook, Broken Bow, Ogallala and Valentine.

McCook

McCook will host STEM Class: Spike Robotics from 1 to 3 p.m. July 12 to 14 in Room 201 of McMillen Hall. The workshop is open to students entering seventh to ninth grades.

Instructor Benjamin Pearce, applied technology specialist for the college, will demonstrate the new Lego Education Spike Prime sets — designed to help students learn the essential STEM and 21st century skills needed to become the innovative minds of tomorrow while also having fun.

The Spike Prime lessons will challenge students to exercise their creativity while putting their design and engineering skills to the test.

The cost of the class is $29. To register, go to bceregister.mpcc.edu, call 308-345-8122 or email goodenbergermt@mpcc.edu.

Broken Bow

The MPCC Broken Bow Campus is planning a Robotics Camp from 2 to 5 p.m. July 7, 14, 21 and 28. It is open to ages 11 and older.

The camp will focus on robotics and how coding and programming is connected to real world activities. It is designed to teach students how robots help factories run and to help them develop self-confidence, teamwork, problem-solving and logical thinking skills.

Robert Staab, manufacturing engineer at Becton, Dickinson and Company, will instruct the class.

The cost is $49. To register, call 308-872-5259.

Ogallala

The MPCC Ogallala Campus will host Robotics Level 1 for ages 10 and older July 11 to 13. Sessions are scheduled from 2 to 4:15 p.m. each day.

Those who attend will be introduced to Lego Mindstorm robot kits. After building their bots, students will learn how to write codes for a mission course.

Michael Eskelson, 4-H Extension educator, will instruct the class.

Eskelson will also lead Robotics Level 2 in Ogallala for ages 10 and older. That class will be 2 to 4:15 p.m. July 18 to 20.

The fee for each class is $39. To register, go to bceregister.mpcc.edu, call 308-284-9830 or by email ogastaff@mpcc.edu.