MPCC offers help for overstimulated children

There’s now hope for those working with overstimulated children. The Mid-Plains Community College Imperial Campus will offer a class on the subject from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 13 at its location, 1324 Broadway St., in Imperial.

Gebert has a degree in Early Childhood Education and has worked specifically with students who have certain needs related to overstimulation.

In her class, she will demonstrate how to make sensory bottles, discuss the significance of having designated areas for children to calm down and explain ways children can be taught to self-regulate.

The $30 registration fee will cover the cost of materials for the sensory items created in class as well as an accompanying book, “The Way I Feel.”

Registration can be done online at mpcc.edu/bce, or by calling the Imperial Campus at 308-882-5972.

The class will be offered again in McCook from 1 to 4 p.m. March 13 in Room 213 of McMillen Hall on the McCook Community College Campus. Registration for the McCook offering can also be done at mpcc.edu/bce through March 5.