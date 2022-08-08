MPCC Ogallala Campus launches aviation class

Those interested in learning how to pilot a plane will have the opportunity to do so through the Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus.

A Private Pilot Certificate Preparation class has been added to the lineup of course offerings this fall, the college said in a press release. Sessions are scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9-11 with instructor Ron Schmidt, a general aviation pilot.

The intense, three-day ground school will cover the topics needed to master the private pilot federal written examination.

Instruction will cover aviation theory, weather conditions, general aircraft knowledge — including instruments, weight and balance, performance, airport operations and runways, aviation regulations — and other aviation-related topics.

All classes will be at the Ogallala Campus, 512 East B St. S., in Ogallala. Students will travel as a group to Sidney to take the test on Sept. 12.

The fee for the class is $549, which includes all study materials. The cost of the test is not included in the fee.

Register by calling 308-284-9830 or emailing ogallala@mpcc.edu.