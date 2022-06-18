 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MPCC Ogallala hosting informational meeting on in-home child care businesses

The Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus will host a free informational meeting for anyone interested in starting an in-home child care business. The meeting will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Perkins County Senior Center, 420 Central Ave., Grant.

According to the Buffett Early Childhood Institute, Nebraska loses $745 million annually because parents drop out of the workforce, miss work, turn down a promotion or move because of a lack of child care.

More than 75% of children under age 6 live in homes where all adults work. Yet, 91% of counties in Nebraska with child care facilities do not have enough available slots to meet current demand.

The MPCC Ogallala Campus is trying to address the need with its meeting.

Cheryl Roche, coordinator for the High Plains Early Learning Connection, will explain what family home child care is, why quality child care matters and the ideal qualities of a provider. She will also address steps to start a business and licensing requirements as well as contracts and communication tips.

To register, contact the campus at 308-284-9830 or ogallala@mpcc.edu.

