Kali Griesfeller of North Platte has been selected as the March Business Student of the Month at North Platte Community College. Griesfeller graduated from North Platte High School in 2019. She is pursuing both an Associate of Arts degree and an Associate of Applied Science degree in business with an emphasis in business administration through NPCC. Griesfeller is on track to graduate in May of 2023. After that, she would like to pursue a bachelor’s degree in business. She wants to be able to do the bookkeeping for her own business as well as bookkeeping for others. Outside of school, Griesfeller enjoys working on art projects, botany and operating a jewelry business with her mom. She is the daughter of Carrie Griesfeller of North Platte.
MPCC picks Business Student of the Month for March
- MPCC Communications
