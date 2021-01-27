MPCC provides assistance to job seekers

Job seekers will have the opportunity to brush up their professional skills next month at Mid-Plains Community College campuses in Imperial and McCook.

Amy Sabatka, MPCC area employment services coordinator, will teach Career Prep from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 5, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26 at the MPCC Imperial Campus and from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 23 in McMillen Hall on the McCook campus. Lunch will be offered with the sessions in Imperial.

The instruction will cover professionalism in the workplace — including dressing appropriately, communication techniques and phone and email etiquette.

The creation of resumes and cover letters will also be discussed, and Sabatka will provide tips on preparing for phone, in-person and virtual interviews.

Registration can be done online at bceregister.mpcc.edu, by calling the MPCC Imperial Campus at 308-882-5972 or by contacting the McCook Business and Community Education department at 308-345-8122.

Participants will have the opportunity to set up free one-on-one appointments with Sabatka following completion of the course.