MPCC rodeo team member receives scholarship

A North Dakota man’s efforts in both the classroom and the arena earned him a scholarship that will help him continue his studies at Mid-Plains Community College.
Sterling Lee of Rhame, North Dakota, was recognized with a $1,000 Dual Excellence Scholarship from the Wranglers booster committee Friday during the MPCC rodeo team’s annual spring fundraising rodeo in McCook. The funds can be used for tuition, books or any other college-related expenses Lee might have, according to a press release.
“The purpose of the scholarship is to provide incentive to do well not only in the arena but also in the classroom,” said assistant MPCC rodeo team coach Aukai Kaai. “The recipient is the top points earner for the previous semester of rodeos and also has at least a 3.0 GPA. Sterling was able to exemplify this in both areas. For the fall season, Sterling was outstanding in the arena and was able to place in the majority of rodeos we went to. He was also able to take that same work ethic and apply it to the classroom. Sterling is a hard worker and puts in the time to make himself better. He’s been fun to watch, and we look for him to continue to be successful in the spring.”