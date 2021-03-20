MPCC rodeo team member receives scholarship

“The purpose of the scholarship is to provide incentive to do well not only in the arena but also in the classroom,” said assistant MPCC rodeo team coach Aukai Kaai. “The recipient is the top points earner for the previous semester of rodeos and also has at least a 3.0 GPA. Sterling was able to exemplify this in both areas. For the fall season, Sterling was outstanding in the arena and was able to place in the majority of rodeos we went to. He was also able to take that same work ethic and apply it to the classroom. Sterling is a hard worker and puts in the time to make himself better. He’s been fun to watch, and we look for him to continue to be successful in the spring.”