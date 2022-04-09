MPCC rodeo team members awarded scholarships

Four Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team members have received $1,000 scholarships to help them further their education. They are: Jentri Hurlburt of Arcadia; Quade Potter of Stockville; Kaden Wooters of Elwood; and Jacob Haren of Erie, Colorado.
The athletes were awarded Tom and Alice Kiplinger Foundation Scholarships Saturday night during the MPCC Rodeo Team Spring Fundraising Rodeo at the Kiplinger Arena in McCook.
The MPCC Rodeo Team members were selected by their coaches, with input from the Red Willow County Fairgrounds grounds crew, based on GPA, leadership, community involvement, work ethic during practice, attitude and fundraiser involvement.