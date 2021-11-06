MPCC rodeo timed event fundraiser attracts more than 160 roping teams

Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team member Joscelyn Soncksen of Lexington won a halter for winning the team’s fall timed event fundraiser at the Kiplinger Arena in McCook.

Soncksen won the costume triathlon for her portrayal of Fitness Barbie. Her teammate, Andrea Meyer of Stapleton was runner-up dressed as Dale Earnhardt.

Contestants from across Nebraska and surrounding states competed in roping, barrel racing and the triathlon Oct. 30 and 31.

In addition to dressing up for the triathlon, MPCC rodeo team members, contestants and families also donned costumes for a pre-competition calcutta and the barrel racing.

“MPCC rodeo owes a big thank you to the Nebraska, Kansas and Colorado roping communities for supporting our fundraiser,” said Wyatt Clark, timed event coach. “We had an amazing turnout with over 160 teams in the No. 9 and about 60 teams in the No. 12 roping. Also, a big ‘thank you’ to Deb Cristy and Triangle Cross Barrel Races for hosting the fundraising barrel race on Sunday. Fun was had by all.”

The No. 12 team roping champions were Andy Miller of Wellfleet and Lane Kennedy, MPCC rodeo team alum, of Orleans. Kennedy and current MPCC rodeo athlete Jacob Haren of Erie, Colorado, also won the No. 9 handicap team roping.

MPCC rodeo team member Maggie Underhill of Hill City, Kansas, placed first in the 1D barrels.