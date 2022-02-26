MPCC rodeo to host fundraising event

The Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team will host its annual spring fundraising rodeo March 11 to 12 in McCook. The event was named the Kansas Pro Rodeo Association Small Purse Rodeo of the Year in 2021.

Performances are open to the public. They will begin at 7 p.m. each night at the Kiplinger Arena at the Red Willow County Fairgrounds. Slack is scheduled for noon on March 11 and 10 a.m. on March 12.

Admission for the regular performances is $10 per person with the exception of children 12 and younger who will be admitted for free.

Concessions and team merchandise will be for sale both days. Proceeds will go toward a combination of scholarships, practice equipment and travel expenses for rodeo team members.

The fundraiser is sanctioned by the Kansas Pro Rodeo Association and co-approved by the Nebraska State Rodeo Association and the Mid-States Rodeo Association. It is sponsored in part by a grant from Red Willow County Tourism.

Phillips Rodeo Company will serve as the stock contractor.

Entry fees are $85 for the bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, ranch broncs, tie-down roping, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, bull riding and barrel racing.

Open team roping and 40/40 team roping are $125. Mixed team roping (slack only) is $85.50, and entries for that must be called in. There’s also an optional one-time charge of $75 per event for average money payout.

Entries can be submitted online at kansasprorodeo.com from 10 a.m. March 4 through 4 p.m. March 6. They can be called from noon to 4 p.m. on March 6 at 620-275-1655 or 620-260-9845. Callbacks are scheduled for 8 to 10 a.m. March 7.