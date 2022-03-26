MPCC’s leadership class takes trip to San Antonio

Mid-Plains Community College students from the vice president’s leadership classes in McCook and North Platte spent March 11 through 15 in San Antonio, Texas, for spring break.

The vice president’s leadership class is invite-only. Students meet once a week to listen to guest speakers, learn about leadership and participate in discussions. They also try to take a trip every year to either Chicago or San Antonio to visit historical sites and cultural attractions.

This year, the students were able to spend time at The Alamo, the San Antonio River Walk, Sea World and the San Fernando Cathedral in addition to going on a river cruise.

On their way home, they stopped in Oklahoma City and toured the museum at the site of the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.

Members included: Trenton Emmons, Matt Herron, Lanie Overton and Dionte Perkins, of McCook; Colton Anderson and Isaac Goff both of North Platte; Neleigh Hauxwell, of Culbertson, and Shyanne Lambert of Tryon.