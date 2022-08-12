MPCC Stampede headed for Wild West Arena

The Wild West Arena will be a whirlwind of excitement Sept. 16 and 17 as cowboys and cowgirls from five states charge into North Platte for the 2022 Mid-Plains Community College Stampede.

The MPCC Stampede is a qualifying rodeo sanctioned by the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. Any points contestants earn at the competition will count toward an end-of-year shot at the College National Finals Rodeo.

Saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, team roping, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, goat tying and barrel racing will all be on display for the public.

Stock will be provided by Phillips Rodeo Company and Family based out of Elwood, and the announcer will be JW Kinder of Casper, Wyoming.

The Sept. 16 performance will begin at 7 p.m., followed by slack — the overflow of events from the main rodeo.

The second round of slack will start at 9 a.m. Sept. 17 and be followed by the short-go, or finals round of the Stampede, at 7 p.m. The last night will also include a special scholarship presentation by the Nebraskaland Days board and the Buffalo Bill Rodeo committee.

Tickets for the performances can be purchased at the gate. Admission is $10 per person. The exception is children 10 and younger who will be admitted free. MPCC students and employees will also be allowed in for free with a college ID.

Concessions and merchandise will be provided by The Wranglers, the official booster committee of the MPCC rodeo team, both days of the Stampede.

For those unable to attend in-person, the rodeo will be livestreamed on the college’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/mpccedu and on the athletic website at npccknights.com.