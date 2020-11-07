MPCC to host virtual job fair

The Career Services department at Mid-Plains Community College will offer a virtual job fair Nov. 16-19.

The fair will provide MPCC students with an opportunity to interact with area businesses and learn about current and future job openings.

There is no cost to participate in the fair. Those who would like to are asked to create an account and register through online job board provider College Central ahead of time at bit.ly/3kic5OZ.

Once approved, registrants will be able to upload their résumés, view job postings and request interviews on the site.

Additional information is available by contacting Amy Sabatka, area career placement coordinator, at sabatkaa@mpcc.edu.