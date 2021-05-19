MPCC to offer astrophotography class

OGALLALA — Photography enthusiasts will have the opportunity to learn how to capture images of astronomical objects and celestial events next month.

The Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus will offer “Astrophotography: A Night with the Stars” June 12 at Enders Reservoir in Chase County. The class will begin at 6:30 p.m. MT during a star party.

“The no-moon evening will serve aspiring astrophotographers well,” said Dik Haneline, instructor for the course. “The gathering will last until midnight, which will allow for the Milky Way to get vertical and expose the Galactic Core in full.”

A carpool will leave from the Ogallala campus at 5:15 p.m. with arrival at the reservoir planned for 6:15 p.m.

Haneline said arriving at Enders while there is still daylight will allow for instruction on basic setup. There may also be time to shoot some macro images before sunset. Haneline will continue to offer advice and help students take images of the Milky Way throughout the night.

Participants are asked to bring the following:

» Camera, tripod, wide angle lens (such as a kit lens 18-55 mm or prime lens 8–35 mm with large aperture) and several charged batteries.