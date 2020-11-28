MPCC to offer industrial equipment certification

Forklift, scissor lift, telehandler and skid steer training is coming to Mid-Plains Community College campuses in North Platte and McCook.

Offered by the college’s business and community education department, the training is open to anyone 18 or older.

Students will learn the basics of operating forklifts, scissor lifts, telehandlers and skid steers and, upon successful completion of the course, will receive certification from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The training is scheduled Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in McMillen Hall in McCook.

The cost of the training is $299. Those interested in receiving more information or in registering can do so online at mpcc.edu/bce.