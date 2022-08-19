MPCC, UNK announce two-plus-two business pathway

Business students at Mid-Plains Community College have a new option for transferring into the University of Nebraska system.

MPCC and the University of Nebraska at Kearney have partnered on a two-plus-two business pathway program.

The program allows students to earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in business at Mid-Plains then, regardless of their area of emphasis, transfer to UNK to obtain a Bachelor of Science, business administration comprehensive degree.

“This is huge for students pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree,” said Jody Tomanek, MPCC’s vice president of Academic Affairs. “It offers them more opportunities for transfer and is a complete degree plan, so students don’t have to guess what will transfer. Everything is laid out for them. Our advisors will work with them to make sure they are taking exactly what they need for a seamless transfer and completion in eight semesters.”

The partnership builds on and expands the great working relationship Mid-Plains already has with UNK. A similar pathway with UNK exists for students seeking an Associate of Arts degree through MPCC.

“This partnership provides more flexibility for students by allowing them to pursue a bachelor’s degree on their schedule. Earn your associate degree where you are first, then take the next step to obtain your bachelor’s degree,” said Bree Dority, associate dean of the UNK College of Business and Technology.

The new pathway will take effect in time for fall classes. Both online and in-person formats are available.

MPCC’s Associate of Applied Science degree in business offers seven areas of emphasis: accounting, administrative assistant, agribusiness, business administration, entrepreneurship, logistics and medical administrative assistant.

The degree provides the necessary business and interpersonal skills to succeed in the job market, including leadership, listening, team membership and communication. During the final semester, students experience practical, on-the-job training.

For more information, go to catalog.mpcc.edu/course-catalog/programs/business.