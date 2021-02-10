MPCC Valentine Campus launches jewelry making class

Jewelry making is taking the Mid-Plains Community College Valentine Campus by storm.

After the success of an initial test run last fall, the campus has decided to add a silver ring workshop to its list of spring classes and offer a copper bracelet session as well.

“These classes appeal to a variety of people,” said Carolyn Petersen, MPCC Valentine Campus administrator. “Some enjoy the craftsmanship. Some like the fact that they can fashion a lasting piece of wearable jewelry that can be handed down to family, and we’ve also had some friends take the class together as just a novel activity they can share.”

Both classes are for beginners on up. They will be taught by Ned Day, art instructor at Sinte Gleska University in Mission, South Dakota.

The silver ring workshop is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 13 and Feb. 20.

Participants will learn the fundamentals of jewelry making, including cutting, filing, stamping, forming, silver soldering and polishing, while also learning to use various hand tools safely and effectively. The result will be a sterling-silver ring the students designed and made themselves. The fee is $80.