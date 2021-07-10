MPCC Valentine Campus to offer MIG welding class

The Mid-Plains Community College Valentine Campus will offer a “Ready For Work: MIG Welding Skills” class beginning next week.

“Instruction is built around the processes needed to obtain a job in the welding industry,” said Carolyn Petersen, MPCC Valentine campus administrator.

Sessions will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from July 14 to Aug. 13 at the campus, 715 E. Highway 20, in Valentine.

The course will offer a hands-on approach to learning. Among other things, students will learn about safety, basic welding skills and equipment care. They will also practice the precision cuts and welds needed in quality metal fabrication.

Professional welder Jay Herman is the instructor for the class.

The fee is $389. GAP funding and other financial assistance could be available to qualified applicants.

Those interested in receiving more information or in registering can call the campus at 402-376-8033 or email petersenc@mpcc.edu.