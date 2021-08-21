MPCC welcomes new, returning faculty

Mid-Plains Community College is starting the fall semester with four new full-time faculty members. They are Cassandra Pfeifer, English instructor; Stephen Chicoine, sociology and criminal justice instructor; Courtney Johnston, psychology instructor, and Lindsay Schwartz, nurse educator.
Cassandra Pfeifer
Pfeifer will teach English at the McCook campus. Originally from northern Illinois, Pfeifer also lived in England for a year and, prior to moving to McCook, was living in southern Louisiana.
She earned an Associate of Arts Degree in general studies from Rock Valley College in Rockford, Illinois, in 2006; a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and philosophy from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois, in 2008; a Master of Arts Degree in literature from the University of Essex, in Colchester, England, in 2010 and a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in English and folklore from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2019.
“After earning my MA, I spent some time working in insurance in Rockford, Illinois before pursuing my Ph.D. in 2014,” Pfeifer said. “Since then, I’ve been teaching English for the UL system in Louisiana and for South Louisiana Community College.”
Pfeifer’s work can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?vFXXheYclFM4. The discussion, “Memes, Monsters and Macaroni Salad: Exploring Folklore in Our Daily Lives,” was a virtual event for the Aurora Public and Fox River Valley Public libraries in Illinois.
Lindsay Schwartz
Schwartz has served as an adjunct nursing clinical instructor for MPCC for the past two years. She is now a full-time nurse educator in North Platte.
“As an adjunct instructor, I really found my passion for teaching nursing students,” Schwartz said. “I love the nursing faculty team at MPCC. It’s a great group, and I cannot wait to work with everyone full-time.”
Schwartz is originally from McCool Junction. She graduated from Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree in 2016 and a Master of Science in Nursing Education Degree in 2020.
Schwartz gained a lot of preceptor experience as a staff registered nurse in a medical-surgical unit at Great Plains Health. She has been employed at the hospital for the past five years and will continue to work there on an “as needed” basis.
She’s looking forward to learning more about the world of academics and watching her students grow in their knowledge and skills.
Stephen Chicoine
Chicoine is the college’s new sociology and criminal justice instructor in North Platte.
He was born in Troy, New York, and raised in Beaufort, South Carolina. After high school, he attended Lander University in Greenwood, South Carolina, where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in sociology in 2009.
Chicoine then went on to earn a Master of Arts Degree in sociology in 2012 and a Ph.D. in sociology in 2019. Both degrees are from the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina, where he also taught sociology courses for seven years.
“As a graduate student, I found that I had a passion for introducing fields of sociology and criminal justice to students,” Chicoine said. “My teachers were critical to my development, and I believe it is important to help provide the same opportunities to my own students. Teaching at Mid-Plains gives me the opportunity to help prepare students for academic success.”
Chicoine also previously taught sociology for two semesters at Claflin University, in Orangeburg, South Carolina, and had a post-doctoral position from 2019-21 at the University of South Carolina teaching ethics and social advocacy.
Courtney Johnston
Chicoine is taking over for Johnston, who had been the sociology and criminal justice instructor in North Platte. She is now the psychology instructor.
Johnston is from a ranch south of Brewster. She graduated from Sandhills High School in Dunning in 2005 then attended MPCC — earning an Associate of Arts degree in 2007. Johnston subsequently transferred to Chadron State College, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree in psychology in 2009.
In 2011, she received a Master of Science in Psychology Degree from Walden University, in Minneapolis. Through Arizona State University, Johnston procured a Master of Arts Degree in sociology in 2017 and a Master of Arts Degree in criminal justice in 2019.
She began teaching for MPCC as an adjunct instructor in 2014, and in 2016, hired on as a full-time sociology and criminal justice instructor.
“I am humbled and honored to now begin the journey as the psychology instructor for NPCC,” Johnston said. “What excites me about psychology the most is that we know so little about the human mind. We have been able to map the human genome, but we still cannot fully explain why humans behave the way they do. Thus, the field of psychology is a burgeoning area of research and discovery that is consistently fascinating.”
She believes it’s important for students to learn about psychology to develop a basic understanding of why people behave the way they do.
The first classes at MPCC begin Monday.