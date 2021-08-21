MPCC welcomes new, returning faculty

Chicoine then went on to earn a Master of Arts Degree in sociology in 2012 and a Ph.D. in sociology in 2019. Both degrees are from the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina, where he also taught sociology courses for seven years.

“As a graduate student, I found that I had a passion for introducing fields of sociology and criminal justice to students,” Chicoine said. “My teachers were critical to my development, and I believe it is important to help provide the same opportunities to my own students. Teaching at Mid-Plains gives me the opportunity to help prepare students for academic success.”

Chicoine also previously taught sociology for two semesters at Claflin University, in Orangeburg, South Carolina, and had a post-doctoral position from 2019-21 at the University of South Carolina teaching ethics and social advocacy.

Courtney Johnston

Chicoine is taking over for Johnston, who had been the sociology and criminal justice instructor in North Platte. She is now the psychology instructor.