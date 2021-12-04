MPCC winter classes begin Dec. 13

The time to register for winterim classes at Mid-Plains Community College is running out.

Winterim is the period between the end of the fall term and start of the spring semester. Courses offered during the period are available online or by arrangement. The first winterim classes will begin Dec. 13, and all courses will end by the start of the spring semester — Jan. 16.

The following classes will be offered: introduction to the visual arts, personal/professional development, introduction to business, American government, literature of nature, fundamentals of mathematics, college algebra, music appreciation, walking and jogging and drugs and sports.

To make an appointment with an adviser, call 308-535-3701 in North Platte or 308-345-8110 in McCook.

More information about financial assistance is available at 308-535-3714 in North Platte, or 308-345-8111 in McCook.