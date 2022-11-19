MPCC 'winterim' classes start Dec. 12

Registration is open for “winterim” classes at Mid-Plains Community College.
Winterim is the period between the end of the fall term and start of the spring semester. Classes will begin Dec. 12 and will finish by Jan. 12.
The month-long courses offer a unique opportunity to earn credits in a short amount of time and to complete general education requirements over the holiday break.
The following classes are offered this year: introduction to the visual arts, personal and professional development, introduction to business, literature of nature, introduction to CAD, college algebra, music appreciation, walking and jogging, drugs and sports, and American government.
It’s recommended that those interested in registering make an appointment with an advisor first by calling 308-535-3701 in North Platte or 308-345-8101 in McCook.
MPCC provides numerous scholarships, grants and loans to those who qualify. More information about financial assistance is available at 308-221-6444.