Sixth grader Adalena Hampton, daughter of Travis and Jessica Hampton, and fifth grader Colby Kessler, son of Cody and Terri Kessler, have been chosen as Mullen’s students of the month. Students of the month are drawn from tickets that can be earned every day for doing exceptional things throughout the school day.
Mullen names students of month
- Telegraph staff reports
