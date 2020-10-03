Mullen reveals September students of the month

MULLEN — Teal Petersen and Callie Coble are the Mullen Students of the Month.

Students of the month are drawn from tickets that can be earned every day for doing exceptional things throughout the school day. Each month the tickets are trashed after the drawing and new ones have to be earned in order to win the next month.

Both winners get a shirt and the high school student that wins gets 10 free snack machine tickets or principal parking for 1 month. A student may only win once per school year but can win other prizes if drawn more than one time.

This year the total tickets each student receives are counted and there are two grand prizes at the end of the year.