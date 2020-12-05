Mullen Schools selects students of the month

Seventh grader Sydnee Cheever, daughter of Tim and Joni Cheever, and second grader Hayden Deibler son of Anthony and Adrienne Deibler have been selected as Mullen Public Schools’ students of the month. Students of the month are drawn from tickets that can be earned every day for doing exceptional things throughout the school day. Both winners get a shirt with prizes and the high school student that wins gets 10 free snack machine tickets or principal parking for one month.