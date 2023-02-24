GLENVIEW, Ill. — A student who caddied at Sand Hills Golf Club in Mullen has been awarded the Evans Scholarship, a prestigious full housing and tuition college grant offered to golf caddies, following an online selection interview held Dec. 20, according to a press release.

Alex Moore of Mullen will begin college this fall as an Evans Scholar at a partner university. He hopes to attend the University of Kansas and plans to study film and television. He currently is a senior at Mullen High School.

“In seventh grade, I was introduced to the game of golf and all it had to offer. While researching, I learned I was living right near one of the most sought-after golf courses in the world,” he said. “Immediately, I started caddying at Sand Hills Golf Club. Since then, I have caddied around 500 loops.”

Evans Scholars are selected based on a strong caddie record, excellent academics, demonstrated financial need and outstanding character. The Evans Scholarship is valued at more than $125,000 over four years.

“We are so proud Alex will be the fourth caddie from Sand Hills to join the Evans Scholars family since 1999,” said WGA Director and Sand Hills Golf Club member Dick Robinson. “As we continue to grow our youth caddying efforts, we hope this is an exciting inspiration to all about the opportunities made possible through caddying.”

Scholarship funds come mostly from contributions by more than 36,000 supporters across the country, who are members of the Evans Scholars Par Club program.

Evans Scholars Alumni donate more than $15 million annually, and all proceeds from the BMW Championship, the penultimate PGA TOUR Playoff event in the PGA TOUR’s FedEx Cup competition, are donated to the Evans Scholars Foundation.

In 2023, the BMW Championship is at Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois, from Aug. 17-20.