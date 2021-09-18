Mullen student receives honor named after UNK faculty

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney has announced that Emmy Petersen of Mullen was awarded the Carol and Larry Hardesty Scholarship for 2021-22.
She is a graduate of Mullen High School and a junior at UNK studying early childhood education. She plans to be a kindergarten or first grade teacher and is also interested in pursuing a master’s degree in education with an emphasis on PK-12 reading.
“The Carol and Larry Hardesty Scholarship enables me to pursue my dream of becoming an educator and helping make a positive impact in our world,” Petersen said. “I am inspired by a quotation by Sidney J. Harris that says, ‘The whole purpose of education is to turn mirrors into windows.’ I am so very honored to be going into education where that is the primary reason and intended outcome for the lives that I will be touching.”
The Hardesty Scholarship was established by Carol (Weaver) and Larry Hardesty of Kearney in 2018 with a gift to the University of Nebraska Foundation. The permanently endowed fund provides an annual scholarship to a UNK student who is a graduate of Stapleton, McPherson County, Arthur County, Mullen, Hyannis or Thedford high school.
Carol Hardesty grew up on a farm in Adams County. She graduated from Hastings High School and from UNK in 1970 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. Larry Hardesty grew up on a ranch in McPherson County. He graduated from Stapleton High School and from UNK in 1969 with a Bachelor of Arts in education and in 1971 with a Master of Science in education.
Larry Hardesty went on to earn graduate degrees at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Indiana University Bloomington before earning a doctorate at Indiana in library and information science. Carol Hardesty earned a master’s degree in teaching from DePauw University.
The Hardestys dedicated their careers to higher education including at DePauw University, Eckerd College and Austin College.
In 2002, Larry Hardesty received the University of Nebraska at Kearney Distinguished Alumnus Award.
The Hardestys returned to the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2004, where Larry Hardesty served as the dean of library and Carol Hardesty served as membership coordinator for the Museum of Nebraska Art. Now both retired, they are involved with several organizations and volunteer their time in and around Kearney.