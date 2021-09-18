Mullen student receives honor named after UNK faculty

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney has announced that Emmy Petersen of Mullen was awarded the Carol and Larry Hardesty Scholarship for 2021-22.

She is a graduate of Mullen High School and a junior at UNK studying early childhood education. She plans to be a kindergarten or first grade teacher and is also interested in pursuing a master’s degree in education with an emphasis on PK-12 reading.

“The Carol and Larry Hardesty Scholarship enables me to pursue my dream of becoming an educator and helping make a positive impact in our world,” Petersen said. “I am inspired by a quotation by Sidney J. Harris that says, ‘The whole purpose of education is to turn mirrors into windows.’ I am so very honored to be going into education where that is the primary reason and intended outcome for the lives that I will be touching.”

The Hardesty Scholarship was established by Carol (Weaver) and Larry Hardesty of Kearney in 2018 with a gift to the University of Nebraska Foundation. The permanently endowed fund provides an annual scholarship to a UNK student who is a graduate of Stapleton, McPherson County, Arthur County, Mullen, Hyannis or Thedford high school.