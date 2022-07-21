 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Municipal Band concert set for Friday

The concert season for the North Platte Municipal Band is almost over. There are only two more chances to attend one of their Concerts in the Park. At 7:30 p.m. tonight the band will be at Cody Park with a performance they are calling “Marches, Monkees, and Mayhem.” So, grab a lawn chair, bug spray and the kids and bring them to Cody Park for tonight’s family friendly concert.

