The concert season for the North Platte Municipal Band is almost over. There are only two more chances to attend one of their Concerts in the Park. At 7:30 p.m. tonight the band will be at Cody Park with a performance they are calling “Marches, Monkees, and Mayhem.” So, grab a lawn chair, bug spray and the kids and bring them to Cody Park for tonight’s family friendly concert.
Municipal Band concert set for Friday
- Telegraph staff reports
