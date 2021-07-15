Municipal band to open new season of plays at Fox Theater

The North Platte Municipal Band will kick-off the new season of plays at the Fox Theater with a concert at 2 p.m. on July 25.

The Municipal Band will present a concert similar to their concerts in the park. There will be medleys from several Broadway musicals, including the Playhouse’s 2021-22 productions of “Fiddler on the Roof” and “The Sound of Music.” Additionally, the band will play traditional marches and newer band selections. The concert will last approximately 45 minutes and concessions will be available in the lobby.