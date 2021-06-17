 Skip to main content
Municipal Band to present concert Friday
The North Platte Municipal Band will once again be in concert at Cody Park at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. This family friendly concert is free to the public. The band, under the direction of Lori Evans, plays a mix of traditional marches, pop tunes and contemporary concert band music. Bring a lawn chair, some bug spray and enjoy ice cream from the concession stand along with the band concert. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Cody Park Picnic Shelter.

