Museum of Nebraska Art displays gallery with award winning pieces

This exhibition features a selection of works from the 2021 Nebraska Artist Biennial organized by Gallery 1516 in Omaha. The Biennial was blind juried by five judges who selected work by artists with connections to Nebraska. For the first time, this year’s Biennial was open to students and includes the categories of ceramics, drawing, multimedia, paining, photography, printmaking and sculpture. Each category includes a “Best of” title, with one work winning overall “Best in Show.” Additional awards for Artists’ Choice and Viewers’ Choice were given. In total, 10 works received awards — all of which are featured in this exhibition.