Music on the Bricks returns to downtown North Platte Friday
Local talent featured at Music on the Bricks

North Platte solo guitarist Jack Bunger lays into the blues as the opening act of Saturdays second night of Music on the Bricks in downtown North Platte. Before settling into classic 12-bar blues tunes, Bunger, 13, opened with a medley of famous rock guitar solos. He invited his audience along North Dewey Street to shout out titles when they recognized the signature lines from Lynyrd Skynyrd's Sweet Home Alabama or the other standards he sampled. This weekend's second annual music festival aimed to build on momentum from the inaugural event just before the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Plat

The new-look Canteen District in downtown North Platte will host the fifth annual Music on the Bricks Aug. 13-14.

The annual all-local, end-of-summer bash showcases the talent of area performers while offering food, refreshments and kids games, organizer George Lauby said.

“There is something special about a fun late summer evening on the downtown streets,” Lauby said. “Proceeds support the local music scene as well as the children of our community.”

Lauby said funds will go to Community for Kids and the North Platte Area Children’s Museum.

The Friday night performance will be hosted by the Espresso Shop beginning at 7:30 p.m. North Platte singer-songwriter Skylar Faith will perform, followed by Kim Baxter with Fred Schlickbernd on percussion. Tickets, $5, are available at the Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St. Advance tickets are recommended to guarantee a seat.

The Saturday night show will start at 6 p.m. on the downtown bricks and continue to midnight. Admission is $5 and can be paid at the gate.

“The musical lineup includes North Platte’s fabulous prodigy guitar player Jack Bunger and his band, the Pro’s, as well as Straw Bone, Top Shelf Country and Kim and Michaela Baxter — the Baxter Bond,” Lauby said.

The bands will provide a variety of country, rock, folk and blues — acoustic and electric. There will be room to dance, plenty of kids’ games, face painting, food and craft vendors, beer and refreshments.

The event is hosted by the Bulletin and North Platte’s Noon Rotary, and primary sponsors include Kwik Stop, Allo, Gary’s Super Foods, Nebraskaland Bank, ReMax, Noon Rotary, Home Instead, Wilkinson Development, Original Town, the Espresso Shop, Do-It Center and Community for Kids.

