Music on the Bricks returns to downtown North Platte Friday

The new-look Canteen District in downtown North Platte will host the fifth annual Music on the Bricks Aug. 13-14.

The annual all-local, end-of-summer bash showcases the talent of area performers while offering food, refreshments and kids games, organizer George Lauby said.

“There is something special about a fun late summer evening on the downtown streets,” Lauby said. “Proceeds support the local music scene as well as the children of our community.”

Lauby said funds will go to Community for Kids and the North Platte Area Children’s Museum.

The Friday night performance will be hosted by the Espresso Shop beginning at 7:30 p.m. North Platte singer-songwriter Skylar Faith will perform, followed by Kim Baxter with Fred Schlickbernd on percussion. Tickets, $5, are available at the Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St. Advance tickets are recommended to guarantee a seat.

The Saturday night show will start at 6 p.m. on the downtown bricks and continue to midnight. Admission is $5 and can be paid at the gate.

“The musical lineup includes North Platte’s fabulous prodigy guitar player Jack Bunger and his band, the Pro’s, as well as Straw Bone, Top Shelf Country and Kim and Michaela Baxter — the Baxter Bond,” Lauby said.