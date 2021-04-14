Music performances planned at NPCC

North Platte Community College will round out the school year in song.

NPCC’s music department will host a recital at 7 p.m. on April 26 in the McDonald-Belton Theater on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road.

“The audience will hear a variety of music, ranging from contemporary, to classical opera, to Broadway showtunes,” said Kristin Simpson, music instructor.

Three vocalists, a pianist and a flautist will be featured. Additionally, the music department’s accompanist, Jennifer Winder, will be recognized for earning a bachelor’s degree in music.

Performers will include:

» Dylan Rogge, of Fairbury, baritone.

» Christopher Terry, of Grant, tenor/piano.

» Brandon Montgomery, of Maxwell, tenor.

» Jennifer Winder, of North Platte, flute.

NPCC’s spring music concert is scheduled for just a couple days later — at 6:30 p.m. on April 28 in the McDonald-Belton Theater.