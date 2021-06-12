Music scholarship auditions planned at North Platte Community College registration days

Students planning to attend registration days at North Platte Community College June 24 and July 29 will be able to audition for music scholarships at the same time.

“Any student registering for Concert Choir or Jazz Band is eligible for a scholarship,” said Kristin Simpson, NPCC music instructor. “I love being able to offer them. We have so many talented students, and it’s wonderful to be able to reward them for their efforts. Besides, what’s better than going to class knowing you don’t need to pay for it?”

Auditions will last approximately 15 minutes in Room 115 of the McDonald-Belton Building on NPCC’s South Campus. Students can reserve a space between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. by emailing Simpson at simpsonk@mpcc.edu.

Those who audition are asked to prepare a short song, memorized or not, that demonstrates confidence and showcases vocal or instrumental talent and skills. Instrumentalists will be required to play a scale in the key of their piece as well.

Students can also sign up for group piano, non-major vocal and instrumental lessons and the college’s ensembles: Concert Choir, Select Choir and Jazz Band during registration days.

Anyone interested in becoming a music major will be asked to complete a short sight-reading excerpt.

Registration day RSVPs can be submitted at campus.mpcc.edu/ics/first_time_student. More information about the events is available by calling 800-658-4308, ext. 3609.