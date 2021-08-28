Muzzleloader deer permit applications available

Telegraph staff reports
Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge outside of Valentine is now accepting applications for the muzzleloader deer hunting season. The special refuge muzzleloader season occurs during the state November firearm deer hunting season and the December deer muzzleloader season.
Applications will be accepted until Sept. 15. There is no fee for the special permit. Additional information and applications can be found at fws.gov/refuge/Fort_Niobrara/visit/plan_your_visit/refuge_hunting.html.
