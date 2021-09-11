NARVRE to meet Wednesday at Moose Lodge

Telegraph staff reports
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees meets on the third Wednesday of each month.
The next meeting is at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Moose Lodge, 1315 E. Fourth St. in North Platte.
NARVRE is the only federally chartered railroad retiree organization that has for its sole purpose “the protection, promotion and preservation of the Railroad Retirement Penson System,” the group said in a press release.
For more information, contact Terry Sigler at 308-530-0520.
