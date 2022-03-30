National ag contest to draw 600 to North Platte

CURTIS — Students of agriculture will vie for top honors this week in a national contest of 40 two-year and four-year colleges from across the U.S.

The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis is set to host nearly 600 students and coaches at the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture judging contest, “Discover your Hidden Resources.”

Teams will travel to the conference headquarters in North Platte. Events are hosted at four locations around the community, with the dairy judging Thursday at the Dawson County Fairgrounds in Lexington.

“This is our first NACTA contest since 2019 so everyone is looking forward to meeting again,” said Brad Ramsdale, NCTA agronomy professor and coordinator of this year’s national event. “We have colleges coming from both east and west coasts, and from as far north as Crookston, Minnesota, and Texas A&M to the south of Nebraska.”

Students compete in 13 contests from Thursday through Saturday, including a first round of the Knowledge Bow on Thursday, with the second round and finals Friday.

Contests are in ag business, ag communications, ag mechanics, computer application, crops, dairy judging, equine management, horticulture, livestock judging, livestock management and precision agriculture.

Event sites are the D&N Events Center, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, Mid-Plains Community College and the University of Nebraska West Central Research Extension and Education Center.

Activities conclude with a Saturday evening awards banquet. A schedule and maps are at ncta.unl.edu/nacta-2022.