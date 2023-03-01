The American Plains Artists Signature Show will be hosted from March 17 to April 29 by the Petrified Wood & Art Gallery, 418 E. First St., in Ogallala.

The opening reception will be from noon to 2 p.m. on March 17. The public is invited to attend this celebration of "Art of the Plains" featuring realistic and representational artworks in traditional media that depict the American Great Plains region — its landscape, wildlife, people and way of life in historical or modern times.

Artworks in the show were created by nationally recognized award-winning artists who hail from across the U.S. The 42 artworks exhibited at this event were created by the APA signature members who earned the right to signature status and were elected to that status, due in part to the continual high quality of their artwork. The Awards Juror for this show is Cowboy Artist of America Brandon Bailey.

For more information about the APA and the Petrified Wood & Art Gallery, go to americanplainsartists.com, petrifiedwoodgallery.com and ilovelakemac.com.