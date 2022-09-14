National Avocado Launching Championship comes to close

The inaugural National Avocado Launching Championship came to a close this past Saturday after a day filled with comradery, competition and of course, flying avocados, Visit North Platte said in a press release.

This inaugural event, at the Wild West Arena in North Platte, started with a Friday night event for the contestants. They were given the opportunity to test out their launching mechanisms one last time and get a feel for where the competition would be taking place.

Big Dan and the Jelly Stingers played live music, dinner was served by Bunkhouse Creations & Dusti Rhoads by M Bar M and the beer garden was open.

After four hours of test launches the evening ended with anticipation high for Saturday morning.

Then National Avocado Launching Championship began at 8 a.m. Saturday with a single-elimination, 26-team bracket.

The launching mechanisms ranged from trebuchets to water balloon launchers, spring-loaded devices to mounted crossbow-like contraptions and more.

The day included hours of competition, avocado mascot races and concessions provided by St. Pat's Skills USA. In addition, Nebraskaland Days tended the bar.

EPI-Cally Alergic of North Platte came in first place. Team captain Ricki Reason and her teammates were awarded $5,000.

The runner up was Holiday Inn Express Chadron of Chadron. Team captain Rita Hairston and her teammates were the proud winners of $4,000.

Third place was Benny and the Pits of North Platte. Team captain Renee Layoun and her teammates were awarded $2,400.

Fourth place went to Spicy Tuna “Athletics” of Lincoln. Team captain Griffin Gale and his teammate took home $1,200.

For more information regarding the second annual National Avocado Launching Championship coming next year, follow Visit North Platte and National Avocado Launching Championship on Facebook.