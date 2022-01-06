National Endowment grants going to small arts programs

The grants were made possible through funding M-AAA received from the National Endowment for the Arts through their allocation of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. M-AAA awarded grants, ranging from $10,000 to $40,000, to small arts and culture organizations with annual budgets in 2020 of no more than $500,000. States to receive funding include Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.

“The Prairie Arts Center is thankful for Mid-America Arts Alliance and their generous support,” said Holly Carlini, PAC executive director. “These funds will help us continue to provide a cultural legacy in western Nebraska. We currently have four floors in our non-profit arts center that allows the public to view several art galleries, attend art classes, concerts, host parties and receptions and attend arts events throughout the year, as well as providing a space for artists to rent and share their works. Many of these events were put on hold due to COVID/pandemic issues. Now we are looking forward to continuing the process of rebuilding programs and opportunities for the public”.