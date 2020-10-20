National Fire Protection Association urges caution when decorating for Halloween

» Use a battery-operated candle or glow stick in jack-o-lanterns.

» Dried flowers, cornstalks, and crepe paper catch fire easily.

Keep all decorations away from open flames and other heat sources like light bulbs and heaters.

» When using electrical lighting to decorate your home, make sure it is used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both.

» Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so the cords do not get damaged.

» Remember to keep exits clear of decorations so nothing blocks escape routes.

» Make sure all smoke alarms are working.

For families still planning to attend Halloween parties or go trick-or-treating:

» When choosing costumes, stay away from long trailing fabric that could come in contact with open flames or other heat sources.

» Teach children to stay away from open flames, including jack-o-lanterns with candles in them.

» Provide children with flashlights to carry for lighting or glow sticks as part of their costumes.