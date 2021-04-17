National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday

Although Americans are becoming more aware of the prescription drug abuse epidemic, drug overdoses are killing more people than ever before. According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019. A recent public health study found that more than half of individuals who are prescribed an opioid pain medication never finish the prescription. Attacking the problem of prescription drug abuse takes a multi-faceted effort. Here is what you can do to help.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting the 20th National Prescription Take-Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release.

The Take-Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means for drug disposal, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications. Since the DEA began hosting the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day in 2010, over 6.3 million pounds of medications have been collected for safe disposal.