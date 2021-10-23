Naval cadet finds direction through MPCC

Jesse Johnston may be flying high now, but he’ll never forget where he came from — or the path that led him to where he is today.

“I’ve got so much love for Mid-Plains Community College,” Johnston said. “The school and the instructors — they did so much for me.”

As a child, Johnston never pictured himself at a community college or living in Nebraska for that matter. He wasn’t sure where he wanted to be, really, he just knew he wanted to do something with aviation.

Originally from Ely, Nevada, Johnston moved to the Hershey area with his family when he was 14, so that his father, Gene Johnston, could start a business. Jesse Johnston subsequently attended Hershey High School but dropped out his junior year to go to work.

His older brother, Rowdy Johnston, had attended MPCC in North Platte, and he encouraged Johnston to start there as well. Johnston heeded the advice and, in 2011, at the age of 19, earned a GED. By 2012, he was enrolled at Mid-Plains full-time.

“MPCC was affordable, close to home and allowed me to ease into the college environment slowly,” Johnston said. “I needed that type of transition at that point in my life. I think if I would have gone directly to the university, it would have been overwhelming.”