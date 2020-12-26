NCFA announces availability of youth scholarships

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation is accepting applications for scholarships from qualified youth in Nebraska who have an interest in the beef industry. These scholarships will be awarded for the 2021-22 academic year. Applications are available on the Nebraska Cattlemen website at nebraskacattlemen.org, or can be obtained by calling the NCF office at 402-475-2333.
