NCTA, ABS teach A.I. to new generation of professionals at Red Barn

Students experiences

In sub-zero temperatures over a February weekend, 20 Aggie students took the A.I. course at NCTA. They later shared some experiences.

“I plan on trying my new A.I. and reproductive knowledge at my family ranch where I will be breeding some of our replacement heifers,” said Cauy Bennett of Elwood, first year in livestock management. “But I also am hopeful this certification will increase my career opportunities in the future.

“I think it is very important to have technical skills in specialized areas like this because first, you have the knowledge and skills for your own operation, but also you have it for more job opportunities.”

“I work at the Nebraska Bull Service in McCook, so I was interested in getting experience on both sides of the A.I. industry,” said Avery Bermel of Curtis, second year in animal science. “I also would like to start A.I. breeding my own cows at home.

“Skills like these are critical as they affect our generation in this industry. NCTA offers a high level of these technical classes to best match the interests of their students.”

A.I. classes

The next A.I. Schools are Feb. 26 to 27 and March 12 to 14. The courses fill quickly, but there are still spots open to the public in March. Both non-NCTA and enrolled students are welcome. For information, contact Doug Smith at 308-367-5286 or doug.smith@unl.edu.