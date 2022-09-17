NCTA application fee waiver began Friday

CURTIS — Nebraska students who apply in the next two weeks for admission to NCTA can request a $45 savings.

As of Friday, the fee will now be waived for any resident students completing the online, shared application to be an undergraduate for fall 2023-24 at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis or one of the other NU campuses.

First-time freshmen (high school seniors) and transfer students from Nebraska who are applying now through Sept. 30 are eligible for the “NUforNE” waiver.

“Access to higher education is as important now as it has ever been, and the University of Nebraska is doing everything we can to minimize costs for students and families,” NU System President Ted Carter said. “The application fee is real money. Offering this waiver is a simple step we can take to ensure access and opportunity for every Nebraska student.”

NCTA is part of the University system’s common application online, which allows prospective students to apply to any or several of the NU campuses at once. Students list preferences for academic programs and campuses.

“We have found at NCTA in the past two years, that new students and their families appreciate the savings on application fees and tuition,” Dean Larry Gossen said.

To make use of the waiver, students can apply for NCTA or other campuses by going to ncta.unl.edu/nebraska-resident-applicants, click "freshman resident" or "transfer resident," create a University of Nebraska applicant account, select “fee waiver” and insert code “NUforNE”

The free application for Federal Student Aid window for 2023-24 opens Oct.1. Nebraska students must complete the FAFSA to be eligible for the Nebraska Promise, an NU financial aid program that provides full tuition coverage for in-state students with family incomes of $65,000 or less.

“The timing is ideal for the fee waiver campaign since high school students are currently attending college fairs throughout Nebraska and are able to combine that savings with scholarships and other financial aid at NCTA,” Gossen said.