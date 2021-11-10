NCTA club hosts business panel Thursday

CURTIS — Agriculture entrepreneurs will share experiences, successes and challenges Thursday evening as panelists hosted by the Collegiate Cattlemen club.

The student organization invites all Aggies of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture to attend.

The program will benefit those interested in livestock production, equine management, agribusiness, animal health and other agricultural-related businesses, said Cassidy Frey, club president.

“We want to introduce agricultural entrepreneurs to the campus,” Frey said. She is an agricultural education major at NCTA, and a member of the livestock judging team.

The free program is open to the public. It begins at 6 p.m. at the Nebraska Agriculture Industry Education Center auditorium.