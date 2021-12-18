NCTA crops team finds success in Utah

CURTIS — A recent trip from southwestern Nebraska to Utah and back confirmed for NCTA students that their college program in agronomy is a solid investment.
Four sophomores studying at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis traveled to Salt Lake City with their professor, Brad Ramsdale, for the American Society of Agronomy annual meeting.
NCTA students, majoring in agronomy or diversified agriculture, on the NCTA crops judging team are Kaden Bryant of Firth; Allison Wilkens of Gibbon; Kamren Sitzman of McCook; and Ahren Marburger of Malvern, Iowa.
The NCTA team was fourth place. As the only two-year college, the Aggies scored higher than most of the four-year universities.
“Our students were excited, and rightfully so, to have beaten so many of the four-year schools,” Ramsdale said.
Individually, Kaden Bryant also placed fourth, receiving a certificate for his overall ranking among 72 students.
Then, as he was in photos with ASA leadership, he again heard NCTA being called. The team had won fourth.
The ASA trip which included an all-day tour to Utah State in Logan, educational seminars, student poster presentations, and interactions with industry leaders and companies, was a great experience for the Aggies, said Allison Wilkens a double major in agronomy and agribusiness.
Crops contest
The judging contest was conducted by the students of agronomy, soils and environmental sciences, the undergraduate component of ASA. Ramsdale started planning for the trip over the summer.
The three-part contest included plant/seed identification, lab practical and agronomy problem solving. It was a smaller contest with 150 questions.
Larger crops contests, as nationals conducted by the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture, have more categories and up to 600 questions.
Bryant said the Aggies prepare during class and lab sessions on campus. The team travels with a large binder as a study guide. A pre-contest briefing and receiving a list of 100 plant or seed names helped with preparation.
If one is unknown, particularly due to differences in climate and cropping systems, the team members have time research the internet and their binder. Internet searches are helpful for the visual aid, particularly on various growth stages of a plant, for example, Bryant noted.
“We study math equations, too, as that is an area where we might struggle,” Bryant said.
One example is determining agronomical affordability for a crop based on the costs of inputs such as fertilizer.
Although the teammates can prep and study together, the contest is individual work. Their cumulative scores determine team placing.
Career paths
Careers for the Aggies varies from production ag in family operations to pursuit of a 4-year degree.
Bryant, who also is competitive on the Aggie shotgun team and graduates next May, intends to go on for a bachelor’s degree in agronomy while continuing as a student athlete in shotgun sports.
Marburger graduates in May in diversified agriculture. He plans to return to Iowa, farming with his uncle on the family row crop operation.
Sitzman will continue in agronomy for a bachelor’s degree. Career plans are employment as an agronomist and seed dealer.
Wilkens will graduate in May 2023 with a double major in agronomy and agribusiness management.