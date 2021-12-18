NCTA crops team finds success in Utah

CURTIS — A recent trip from southwestern Nebraska to Utah and back confirmed for NCTA students that their college program in agronomy is a solid investment.

Four sophomores studying at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis traveled to Salt Lake City with their professor, Brad Ramsdale, for the American Society of Agronomy annual meeting.

NCTA students, majoring in agronomy or diversified agriculture, on the NCTA crops judging team are Kaden Bryant of Firth; Allison Wilkens of Gibbon; Kamren Sitzman of McCook; and Ahren Marburger of Malvern, Iowa.

The NCTA team was fourth place. As the only two-year college, the Aggies scored higher than most of the four-year universities.

“Our students were excited, and rightfully so, to have beaten so many of the four-year schools,” Ramsdale said.

Individually, Kaden Bryant also placed fourth, receiving a certificate for his overall ranking among 72 students.

Then, as he was in photos with ASA leadership, he again heard NCTA being called. The team had won fourth.