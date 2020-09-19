NCTA digs in on fall projects

CURTIS — Orange plastic fencing and construction equipment is a common scene this fall at the NCTA campus.
Painting, sidewalks, steam line replacement and roofing are among a dozen projects slated this semester and should wrap up by year-end.
The largest project is relocation of a steam line now located in an underground tunnel from Ag Hall across the streets to nearby buildings, agricultural mechanics labs and classroom on the east and the library-resource center to the north.
Local contractors are working on some of these projects, with some specialty work being done by Nebraska companies in the region. Projects are awarded through bidding processes laid out by the University of Nebraska, of which NCTA is one of five campuses.
Last week, a Curtis company was found digging trenches to install corrugated plastic pipe between the Ag Mechanics Shop building and the Student Activities Center, also known as The Barn.
Water runoff from the roof, gutters, and grounds on the north side of the Student Union now will be drained underground to a nearby culvert.
Additionally, steam line replacement between East and West Traditional residence halls occurred in August. Electrical and air conditioning work also was improved in several buildings.
