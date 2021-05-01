NCTA graduation will take place outdoors

CURTIS — The public and Curtis community are being invited to attend the class of 2021 graduation of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at an outdoor ceremony on campus.

Nearly 50 graduates have indicated they will participate in the ceremony which will be held on the old football field south of Ag Hall, said Jennifer McConville, NCTA associate dean.

Social distancing is encouraged. Facial masks are not required outdoors.

Attendees are encouraged to park vehicles in the large, paved lot north of the Nebraska Agriculture Industry Education Center between Siminoe and Wallace Avenues. Walking distance is one block, and hosts will have golf carts to accommodate attendees.

American Legion Post 95 of Curtis will provide the Honor Guard, and candidate for graduation, Dharian Ahrens of Yankton, South Dakota, will sing the national anthem.

The class of 2021 will be presented by NCTA Dean Larry Gossen to NU Vice President Mike Boehm for conferring the degrees.

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter will present the commencement address. Regent Bob Phares of North Platte will bring a greeting on behalf of the NU Board of Regents.