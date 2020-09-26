NCTA greets bigger than average freshman class

CURTIS — The freshmen class of students arriving this fall at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis increased 20% from a year ago with 102 new, fulltime freshmen.

They join a doubling of fulltime transfer students, who now number 20, along with 96 returning second- and third-year Aggies for a total of 218 fulltime students seeking an associate degree.

Nebraska residents comprise 80% of the NCTA enrollment. The University of Nebraska’s sole two-year campus started Aug. 24 with in-person classes instead of virtual courses and saw a 5% decline in fulltime students.

“We were quite encouraged when more freshmen and transfer students chose to become NCTA Aggies,” said Larry Gossen, NCTA dean. “As educators, it’s rewarding for faculty to have students back on campus and in classrooms this fall.”

More freshmen and transfer students who will graduate from NCTA in 2022 or 2021 (if transfers) join the overall University of Nebraska system increase of 1%. Systemwide, the NU campus enrollments hit 51,704.

Colleges across the U.S. shared concerns due to the economic upheaval and uncertainty of a global coronavirus pandemic.